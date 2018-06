HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police confirm two people were injured during a shooting at Victory Handy Foodmart at the corner of Mastin Lake Road and North Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville police now say two people were hurt in what appears to be a fight at Victory Fuels gas station. pic.twitter.com/9TmySCenMF — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) June 24, 2018

Police confirm both victims have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will update this story as we work to gather more information.