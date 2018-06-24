Storm Chances Fall This Week As Typical Summer Weather Returns

A few isolated storms will linger late tonight and could continue producing heavy rain and lightning into the early morning hours before finally fading away. Most of the Tennessee Valley will dry out overnight though, with more patchy fog developing from the thick moisture in the air.

An area of high pressure will build in from the south Monday, pushing the higher storm chances back to our north. While we still can’t rule out a few heavy storms Monday afternoon from the heating of the day, many of us will stay dry. In the event that an isolated storm is nearby, you can stay ahead of the storms with Live Alert 19 which features our interactive radar as well as live alerts regarding nearby rain or lightning.

With storm chances staying low and the sun coming out on Monday, temperatures will be hot! Highs warm into the low 90s with a ‘feels like’ temperature in the upper 90s. The heat and humidity that starts building in early in the week is just a taste of what’s to come the rest of the week too.

Typical Summer Weather Returns: High pressure building in from the south corresponds with an upper-level ridge which will contribute to few storms through most of the coming work week. A strong ridge like this tends to send storm chances around the edge of the ridge, so the closer we are to being right under its influence the drier we’ll be.

Without a heavy downpour to cool us off, it’s going to get very hot around here! Highs will stretch back into the low to mid 90s while the ‘feels like’ temperature soars to near 100°F each day. That same thick humidity will also keep at least isolated storm chances in the forecast for each afternoon, mainly in the heating of the day from 2PM-6PM.

Midweek Storm Potential: Some guidance suggests that the ridge coming for this week will weaken some through the middle of the week, on Wednesday Thursday. If the ridge does weaken, that would leave us open to seeing another wave of showers and storms to come through more easily.

This will depend on how strong the ridge becomes over the next few days, so stay tuned for updates. For now, we expect a slightly better shot at a few more heavy storms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. After Thursday the ridge looks to strengthen again, keeping storm chance limited into next weekend.

For more details regarding this week’s weather, be sure to read our WHNT News 19 forecast discussion.