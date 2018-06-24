Pop up showers possible Sunday, hotter and drier pattern arrives this week

Through late Sunday morning, a frontal boundary will continue to lurk in the vicinity of the Tennessee Valley, and it is the same boundary that sparked up numerous strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, including the EF-2 tornado that occurred in Jones Chapel within northwest Cullman County Friday evening.

The storms occurred along a cold front that originally pushed into northern Alabama on Friday afternoon, and further south of the Tennessee River Saturday morning. By Saturday night, the boundary has lifted further north into middle Tennessee.

As a result, a few lingering storms are pulsing up and down through Sunday morning. This “pulsing” behavior is such that a storm develops and then rains itself out 30 to 60 minutes downstream.

We anticipate the majority of the Tennessee Valley to wake up to a dry Sunday morning, but in the event that an isolated storm is nearby, you can stay ahead of the storms with Live Alert 19 which features our interactive radar as well as live alerts regarding nearby rain or lightning.

Hotter temperatures and slightly drier weather returns!

Saturday’s frontal boundary has since lifted to the north, which means warm, humid air continues to flow into the region. Without a cold front to sweep out the humidity or a strong ridge to suppress afternoon storms, each day will have at least a chance of a few spotty downpours next week, but we do not anticipate the storm coverage to be nearly as widespread compared to the past several days.

We are anticipating an upper level ridge to build in the center of the country next week, which will help to suppress much of the thunderstorm activity over north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but otherwise expect hot and dry conditions Monday through Friday of next week!

Temperature-wise, daytime highs will creep back into the low to mid 90s, and overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Isolated showers (10-20%) may pop up in the afternoon before fizzling out before sunset.