NWS Huntsville damage survey determines straight line winds in Madison County Friday afternoon

Shortly before 12:30pm on Friday, June 22, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Limestone County. Shortly thereafter, a tornado warning was issued for northern Madison County in Alabama as well as southern Lincoln County in Tennessee.

While low rotating wall clouds and possible funnel clouds were documented by viewers in these counties, the National Weather Service determined that the funnel never completely reached the ground, which means that the feature could not be classified as a tornado.

Tree damage consistent with straight line winds was observed northwest of Harvest in Limestone County to Hazel Green in Madison County. All of the trees were “snapped facing the same direction with an estimated peak straight line wind speed of 80 MPH.”

The National Weather Service emphasized that “overall, no tornadic signatures were seen and all damage was determined to be associated with straight line winds” from northeastern Limestone County through northern Madison County.

