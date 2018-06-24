NWS Huntsville damage survey determines straight line winds in Madison County Friday afternoon

Shortly before 12:30pm on Friday, June 22, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Limestone County. Shortly thereafter, a tornado warning was issued for northern Madison County in Alabama as well as southern Lincoln County in Tennessee.
While low rotating wall clouds and possible funnel clouds were documented by viewers in these counties, the National Weather Service determined that the funnel never completely reached the ground, which means that the feature could not be classified as a tornado.
Tree damage consistent with straight line winds was observed northwest of Harvest in Limestone County to Hazel Green in Madison County. All of the trees were “snapped facing the same direction with an estimated peak straight line wind speed of 80 MPH.”
The National Weather Service emphasized that “overall, no tornadic signatures were seen and all damage was determined to be associated with straight line winds” from northeastern Limestone County through northern Madison County.
Additional information from the Public Information Station is listed below.
000
NOUS44 KHUN 232120
PNSHUN
ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-240930-
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
420 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
…NWS Damage Survey for 06/22/18 Thunderstorm Wind Event…
.Madison County Straight Line Wind Event…
Peak wind: 80 MPH
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: 06/22/2018
Start time: 12:37 PM CDT
Start Lat/Lon: 34.8749, -86.8244
End date: 06/22/2018
End_lat/lon: 34.9561, -86.5342
NWS Huntsville survey team surveyed an area from Harvest to Hazel
Green. An uprooted tree and additional snapped smaller trees,
including multiple Bradford Pears, were seen NW of Harvest in
Limestone County, all facing an easterly direction with an
estimated peak straight line wind speed of 80 MPH. Sporadic twig,
limb and Bradford Pear branch debris was seen as the survey team
tracked east-northeast. This was from winds estimated around 40
MPH. On Walt Campbell Road in Hazel Green there was a house with
several large trees in a line, all snapped facing the same
direction with an estimated peak straight line wind speed of 80
MPH. A power pole also had to be replaced at this location. This
was the worst damage seen on the storm survey but extremely
isolated. Overall, no tornadic signatures were seen and all damage
was determined to be associated with straight line winds.
Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS
Storm Data.
$$
Saari/Nash