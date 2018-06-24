NWS Huntsville damage survey determines straight line winds in Madison County Friday afternoon

Shortly before 12:30pm on Friday, June 22, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Limestone County. Shortly thereafter, a tornado warning was issued for northern Madison County in Alabama as well as southern Lincoln County in Tennessee.

While low rotating wall clouds and possible funnel clouds were documented by viewers in these counties, the National Weather Service determined that the funnel never completely reached the ground, which means that the feature could not be classified as a tornado.

Tree damage consistent with straight line winds was observed northwest of Harvest in Limestone County to Hazel Green in Madison County. All of the trees were “snapped facing the same direction with an estimated peak straight line wind speed of 80 MPH.”

The National Weather Service emphasized that “overall, no tornadic signatures were seen and all damage was determined to be associated with straight line winds” from northeastern Limestone County through northern Madison County.

Additional information from the Public Information Station is listed below.



Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

420 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018


…NWS Damage Survey for 06/22/18 Thunderstorm Wind Event…


.Madison County Straight Line Wind Event…


Peak wind: 80 MPH

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0


Start date: 06/22/2018

Start time: 12:37 PM CDT

Start Lat/Lon: 34.8749, -86.8244


End date: 06/22/2018

End_lat/lon: 34.9561, -86.5342


NWS Huntsville survey team surveyed an area from Harvest to Hazel

Green. An uprooted tree and additional snapped smaller trees,

including multiple Bradford Pears, were seen NW of Harvest in

Limestone County, all facing an easterly direction with an

estimated peak straight line wind speed of 80 MPH. Sporadic twig,

limb and Bradford Pear branch debris was seen as the survey team

tracked east-northeast. This was from winds estimated around 40

MPH. On Walt Campbell Road in Hazel Green there was a house with

several large trees in a line, all snapped facing the same

direction with an estimated peak straight line wind speed of 80

MPH. A power pole also had to be replaced at this location. This

was the worst damage seen on the storm survey but extremely

isolated. Overall, no tornadic signatures were seen and all damage

was determined to be associated with straight line winds.


Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.


Saari/Nash