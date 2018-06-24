Jukebox musical ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ coming to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Mark your calendar! In just a few weeks, Theatre Huntsville will be presenting a jukebox musical the entire family won't want to miss.

The Marvelous Wonderettes will take you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!

Performances will take place at the VBC Playhouse on July 13 - 14 & 19 - 21 at 7:00pm and July 15 & 21 at 2:00pm.

Admission is $24 for adults and $22 for seniors (65+), students, and active duty military. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 256-536-0807. Please call about group rates and handicapped seating.

For more information, click here.