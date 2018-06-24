Huntsville police respond to shooting on Beard Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A person was injured during a shooting on Beard Street in Huntsville Sunday night, authorities said.

According to Lt. Michael Johnson with HPD, police responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. He added the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting took place hours after another shooting occurred in Huntsville at Victory Handy Foodmart. Police confirm two people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are related.