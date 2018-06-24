How to participate in the Second Annual Rocket City Playwright Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- You may or may not know that Huntsville is home to a thriving performing arts scene, with creative opportunities for amateurs and professionals alike. A local theatre organization is hosting a special opportunity to impact the cultural identity of our city through playwrighting!

Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions are now accepting submissions for the Second Annual Rocket City Playwrights Series, to support the generation of new theatrical works in the community. Submissions will be accepted until July 16, 2018.

Submissions will be reviewed by a committee of readers from both Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions. The top five plays chosen from this review process will be performed in a reader's theatre format by members of the two theatre groups in September 2018. The audience will vote on the five finalists, and cash prizes of up to $500 will be awarded to the winner and two runners-up. Information regarding performance will be announced at the end of the submission period.

Theatre Huntsville is North Alabama's premier live theatre organization, producing six productions a year at the Von Braun Center Playhouse. Evil Cheez Productions is the home base for writer/director/producer Wayne Miller, providing top-notch entertainment for the stage, page, and screen. The two organizations have partnered to create this playwriting series in the belief that locally written and created productions can be a unique cultural opportunity, providing a direct lens into the identity of our local community and the surrounding communities of North Alabama. These organizations wish to invest in and support our local storytellers and theatre artists who are interested in the creation of new live works.

Submission Guidelines:

• Applicants must be at least 19 years old and reside in North Alabama

• Applicants must submit a play no longer than 10 minutes (pdf, doc, and docx only)

• No musicals or children`s theatre

• Light or no profanity

With your submission please include:

• Author`s Name

• Play Title

• Author's Email

• Author's Phone

• Cast of characters and character description

Applicants can submit their ten-minute plays as follows:

• Online: http://theatrehsv.org/rcps/submissions

• email: playwriting@theatrehsv.org

• Mail: Theatre Huntsville, P.O. Box 654, Huntsville, AL 35804-0654.