ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating 17-year-old Heather Marie Childress.

Heather was last seen leaving her home in Gadsden on Thursday, June 21. Authorities say Heather may be traveling in a 2001 red Ford Ranger bearing Alabama plate 31AC287.

Heather is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 120 lbs and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.