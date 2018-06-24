6 hospitalized after man leads police on chase with toddlers in car

Atlanta, GA — Six people were sent to the hospital after a man led police on a chase in Atlanta with two toddler’s in the car.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Friday when the man failed to pull over for a trooper on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Northside Drive.

The trooper attempted to pull the man over because he was speeding and weaving, according to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol.

The man, who was driving a white Hyundai, continued the chase through the downtown connector, and along the westbound lanes of I-20 before crashing on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police say he hit a van and Camry.

One person in the van complained of injuries and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, no one sustained injuries in the Camry.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai — Jerry Cozart — had active warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony.

Cozart had four other people in the vehicle during the chase, according to authorities, including a woman, 15-year-old male and two 3-year-old girls. They were all taken to the hospital.

