18-year-old girl from Hazel Green dies in single-vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An 18-year-old girl lost her life Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash according to officials. Authorities say Amanda Elizabeth Ashby was killed when the 2009 Dodge Caravan she was driving hit a utility pole.

The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. six miles north of Huntsville on Grimwood Road according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The road was closed for more than two hours according to Nixle alerts. Officials say Ashby, who is from Hazel Green, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.