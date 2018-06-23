More Strong Thunderstorms Expected Saturday

Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through the Tennessee Valley Friday, with many of the storms producing severe wind gusts as well as a few brief tornadoes. Clean up and recovery efforts continue in north Cullman County, which was hit the hardest by brief tornadoes embedded within Friday evening’s storms.

Saturday won’t bring much of a break from the stormy weather, as we expect another wave of storms to drop into the Tennessee Valley by noon, some of which could become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has North Alabama and Southern Tennessee outlined with a *SLIGHT* risk of severe storms for the day ahead.

The Storm Prediction has North Alabama and Southern Tennessee outlined with a *SLIGHT* risk of severe storms for the day ahead. The most likely impacts will come from damaging winds up to 60+mph and large hail. We can’t rule out the threat of a weak tornado at this point, but it is still a low risk.

Stay ahead of the storms with Live Alert 19 where you can also swipe over to our interactive radar.

Timing The Storms: The next wave of scattered showers and storms will be developing this morning, mainly between 8am and 10am as a cluster of thunderstorms arrives from Mississippi. The storms will spread from west to east across the Tennessee Valley through midday, and some of these could be strong to severe again.

As a stalled front continues to weaken Saturday and Sunday, the storms will become less widespread each day. On Sunday we’ll see a similar pattern as Saturday, but the storms won’t be as numerous.

Any storms that develop either day could get heavy quickly, with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Make sure any plans you make for the weekend will allow you to seek shelter quickly if a strong storms develops. If thunder roars, go indoors!