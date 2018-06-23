Hundreds laced up their sneakers for the Huntsville International Airport Runway Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- For the first time in years, the Huntsville International Airport hosted the Runway Run.

Brandon York's winning time was 15:21.

"It's pretty crazy running, you know, on the actual runway," York said. "You never really get to do that. I think that normally that's illegal."

The last time the airport hosted the run was just before 9/11. The heightened security since then made it difficult to open the runway. But Saturday, runners were back on the track.

"It was so much fun, it was so cool on the runway," said runner, Katherin Price.

Price and her friend, Amanda Stout, are part of Team Snail. They said this is their fifth race of the year.

"We're very slow so we like to give people a little bit of warning. And it says 'Snail yeah! And we'll get there eventually,'" Price said.

Whether it was to finish the run or to win, the runners agreed that the race was a special opportunity to run the path of a plane. Huntsville International Airport's runway is the second largest in the southeast.

"My experience with runways is just looking out of that little window in the airplane so, I was like man, I'm out here where the planes are going and landing so it's definitely fun," said Blaise Binns.

Binns placed second in the race. Brandon York of Madison placed first with a time of 15:21. Alana Enabnit placed seventh and was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 17:32.

The winners of the race received a $500 flight travel voucher. Proceeds from the run went to FlyQuest, an aviation education non-profit.

