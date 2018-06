DECATUR, Ala. — Electric crews fixed a power outage in southeast Decatur according to Decatur Utilities. The areas of impact were east of Kooken Ave SW, south of Church St. SE and west of Brookwood Dr. SE and north of Spring Ave SW including parts of Sixth Ave.

About 6,500 customers were impacted according to officials and people were asked to be aware of any traffic signals out and to treat all affected intersections as four-way stops.