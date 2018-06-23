× 78,000 aluminum ladders sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot recalled due to fall risk

Thousands of ladders sold nationwide at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores are being recalled according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves five models of Werner aluminum telescoping ladders that were sold between April 2018 to May 2018. Werner is recalling 78,000 units because they say the ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

The company has received a report of an injury as a result of the ladder breaking.

Model Number Date Codes Ladder Size MT-IAA-13A 121744XX or 011844XX 13 feet MT-IAA-17A 17 feet MT-IAA-22A 22 feet MT-IAA-26 26 feet MT-IAA-26A 26 feet

Consumers can find the date code is stamped on the inside of the outer leg of the ladder, beneath the bottom step. The model number is printed on a label located on the side of the ladder rail. The recalled ladders have a load capacity of 375 lbs.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled ladders immediately and to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.