Three injured in tornado-confirmed storm in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Cullman County EMA confirmed that three people were injured during a tornado warned storm in Vinemont on Friday.

The Cullman County EMA officials say a 7-year-old, a 3-week old infant, and their mother were all injured during the NWS-confirmed tornado. All three were occupants of a mobile home and the mobile home is “totally destroyed.”

The EMA unable to confirm the extent of the injuries sustained by the infant, but the mother and older child sustained injuries that are not life-threatening including minor cuts and scrapes. They are being treated at Cullman Regional Medical Center ER.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports storm damage on CR 1114 and CR 1107 and asks that you please avoid the area.

The EMA and warned anyone thinking about going “sightseeing” after the storm to stay inside. There are reports of downed power lines and other significant damage in the area.