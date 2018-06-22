More storms possible after tornado-warned system in Madison County

An upper level system moves across the eastern United States bringing rain and storms to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening. With cold air aloft, that will enhance the chance of large hail later on today.

Here is a look at the threats for today. This scenario promotes LARGE HAIL AND WIND DAMAGE for our region. The tornado threat is never “zero”, but for this event, it’s not as likely. We could have some trees down, power lines down, and a few power outages. It’s important you have multiple ways to get warnings including a weather radio with fresh batteries and our Live Alert 19 app just in case the power goes out.

The entire Tennessee Valley is under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe storms this afternoon. I think the timing is from about 1pm-8pm this afternoon through the evening. After that, more storms are possible over the weekend though the chances of severe weather aren’t as high Saturday into Sunday. We transition to a drier and hotter pattern heading into next week. Highs reach the lower to middle 90s with lower rain chances.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the forecast. Click here for the weather discussion including the next 7 day forecast.