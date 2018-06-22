Police: Thief stole $150 from Hollywood gas station

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. — Hollywood police say a man stole more than $100 Thursday evening from a gas station in Jackson County. They add officers were able to identify the thief two hours later with the help of tips after posting a video on Facebook.

Brandon Dekoda Evans, 22 of Stevenson, faces a Fourth-degree Theft of Property charge after he stole $150 from Walden’s Citgo in Hollywood.

A Facebook video showed Evans putting items in his pocket while the cashier was not looking. The video has since been deleted.

He is in Jackson County Jail with a $500 bond.