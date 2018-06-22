× Police arrive at wreck on Salem Drive and Victory Lane, find woman with bullet wound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A woman is at Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the leg, according to Huntsville Police. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on Salem Drive. Police say she is expected to be ok.

Police say they received calls of a wreck at the intersection of Salem Drive and Victory Lane. Upon arrival, they found the woman in her car behind a home on Salem.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

If you know any information that could help investigators, please call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.