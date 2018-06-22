BLOG: Severe storms produce ominous clouds, wind damage, and rainbows across the Valley

Posted 2:13 pm, June 22, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 11:31PM, June 22, 2018

As severe storms moved through the Valley on Friday, many of our viewers took the time to take photos of the clouds and the damage they left behind.

You can monitor the heavy storms while you are on the go with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

If you can safely take photos of the weather in your area, send them to us using the Submit Your Photo button below.

Here’s what viewers captured throughout the area:

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:08 pm

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:09 pm

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:09 pm

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:09 pm

Rain curtain spotted by Chelsy Jett

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:10 pm

Scud clouds spotted by Jeff Sharp

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:10 pm

Wall cloud/possible funnel spotted by Tonya Swindled in New Market

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:10 pm

Shelf cloud spotted by Trudi Hancock Beard in Harvest

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:15 pm

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:27 pm

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:27 pm

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:34 pm

Photo Credit: Ramona Edwards

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:35 pm

Photo Credit: Jason Holcomb

Blake Williams June 22, 20183:56 pm

Heading north towards Hazel Green from Meridianville from the storm this afternoon. Photo via Stacy Frazier

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:58 pm

Photo credit Barry Cooley “Tornado warned cloud north of Toyota plant”

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20183:59 pm

Photo Credit Michelle Cleveland “Wall cloud Sparkman 9th Grade School”

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:00 pm

Photo via Natasha Reece in Harvest at Jeff Rd and Burwell Rd.

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20184:00 pm

Photo Credit: Carl Collins

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:03 pm

 Right off of Bob Wade Lane in Huntsville via Bradley Johnson 

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:04 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:11 pm

“A view from our underground storm shelter… yikes! This was about 1:10pm!” Photo via Nicki Brandt 

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:12 pm

NE of Meridianville around 1:10 p.m. via Jonathan Beeson 

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:17 pm

Photo taken at Moores Mill Road about 1.5 miles NE of Fox Run Golf Course in Meridianville by William Crubaugh

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:21 pm

The photo is looking north towards New Market from Moores Mill Rd & Countess Rd via Allyson Heller 

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20184:21 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:25 pm

Photo via Michelle Whetstone Looking North from Blake Bottom

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:27 pm

Christina Spear took this photo at Meridianville, AL off 231/431 on Inspirational Drive looking towards TN state line.

Blake Williams June 22, 20184:48 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20185:59 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:17 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:19 pm


Photo via Brandon Ray on I-565 westbound 

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:25 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:25 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:25 pm

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20186:25 pm

Photo credit: Timothy Callaham 
Kyle Street tree fall

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20186:26 pm

Photo Credit: Charles Palmour

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20186:27 pm

Photo Credit: Carolyn Congo

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20186:32 pm

Photo Credit: James Hall

Jessica Grotjahn June 22, 20186:33 pm

Photo Credit: Petrina Hall

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:35 pm

Photo via Chris Malcom

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:40 pm

Rainbow photo via Heather Lawrence in Huntsville 

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:47 pm

Photo via Jay Cutler 

Blake Williams June 22, 20186:56 pm

Double rainbow across from Campus 805 via Tammy Simons 

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:11 pm

Storm damage in Higdon AL from Josh and Courteney Haggard

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:17 pm

Redstone Arsenal at 6:00 p.m. via Jeff Symmes 

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:24 pm

Cracker Barrel in Cullman via Ashley Griffin

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:27 pm

Cullman at 7:10 p.m. Darlene Thomas Double Springs.

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:46 pm

“Just after the thunderstorm came through Scottsboro,  the sun came out and this beautiful rainbow appeared only for a brief moment before the sky darkened again. ” ~ Jessica Gass 

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:48 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:49 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20187:58 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:11 pm

Section, AL via T Allison

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:13 pm

Hollypond on Hwy 278 via James Haynes

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:17 pm

Taken from Meridianville Moore’s Mill/Lynn Fanning area via David Pearce

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:21 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:23 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:29 pm

Just now looking East Co. 1755 via Chris Perkins 

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:31 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:31 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:33 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:34 pm

NWS Huntsville: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County until 9:00 p.m. 

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:36 pm

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office: Storm Damage County Road 1114 and County Road 1107. Please avoid area. Trees and power lines down.

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:41 pm

Scottsboro via Lisa Brown

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:41 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:44 pm

“Single wide trailer on top of chicken houses in Jones Chapel AL this afternoon” via Candi Still

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:46 pm

Jones Chapel in Cullman County via Candi Still

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:48 pm

Sunset in East Limestone via Vickie Williams 

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:49 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:49 pm

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:51 pm

Bridges Road in Limestone County via Linda Browning

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:51 pm

Bridges Road in Limestone County via Linda Browning

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:53 pm

Looking south on 231 around 8:20 p.m. in Arab via Nicki Penn 

Blake Williams June 22, 20188:54 pm

Sunset in Hatton via Savannah Davis

Blake Williams June 22, 20189:08 pm

Jennifer Anderson sent us this photo from the Cullman/Vinemont area. 

Blake Williams June 22, 20189:12 pm

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The un-aired portion of Undercover Boss will re-air starting at 12:37 a.m. to 1:37 a.m. and Hawaii 5-0 will air in its entirety at 1:37 a.m. 

Blake Williams June 22, 20189:22 pm

Taken from North Brooklyn facing South toward Holly Pond.

