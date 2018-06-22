BLOG: Severe storms produce ominous clouds, wind damage, and rainbows across the Valley

As severe storms moved through the Valley on Friday, many of our viewers took the time to take photos of the clouds and the damage they left behind.
- Three injured in tornado-confirmed storm in Cullman County
Here’s what viewers captured throughout the area:
Coming down Pulaski looking toward Meridianville @whnt pic.twitter.com/uKqSnSJGKm
— Elisabeth Smith (@lisabeth66) June 22, 2018
You can definitely see some updraft..@spann @whnt @simpsonwhnt @BenSmith_WHNT #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/dPLtoyluTD
— C H R I S O L S O N (@thechrisolson) June 22, 2018
Rain curtain spotted by Chelsy Jett
Scud clouds spotted by Jeff Sharp
Wall cloud/possible funnel spotted by Tonya Swindled in New Market
Shelf cloud spotted by Trudi Hancock Beard in Harvest
Looking east from Ardmore Alabama at 210 pm. @simpsonwhnt @spann #valleywx pic.twitter.com/N6wGXNkvFu
— Anthony Oliver (@aoko1975) June 22, 2018
The result of intense lightning earlier in Lincoln Co. Thankful it's just a tree and not the house! #valleywx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/Gs4aLFGDRP
— Will Harbin (@willharbinwx) June 22, 2018
Photo of a tree down in Limestone County via Doug Swaim… This is on the corner of Bridges and Jennings Chapel #ALwx #ValleyWx pic.twitter.com/L7JBDUBUza
— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) June 22, 2018
Photo Credit: Ramona Edwards
Photo Credit: Jason Holcomb
Heading north towards Hazel Green from Meridianville from the storm this afternoon. Photo via Stacy Frazier
Photo credit Barry Cooley “Tornado warned cloud north of Toyota plant”
Photo Credit Michelle Cleveland “Wall cloud Sparkman 9th Grade School”
Photo via Natasha Reece in Harvest at Jeff Rd and Burwell Rd.
Photo Credit: Carl Collins
Right off of Bob Wade Lane in Huntsville via Bradley Johnson
Large tree is down along Pulaski and Winchester. Road is closed while @huntsvillecity workers haul it out. @whnt pic.twitter.com/QJCy8dmjSj
— Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) June 22, 2018
“A view from our underground storm shelter… yikes! This was about 1:10pm!” Photo via Nicki Brandt
@ChristinaWHNTwx @simpsonwhnt @spann @BradTravisWAFF NE of Meridianville pic.twitter.com/nmRBQ7McNn
— Jonathan Beeson (@jbeeson122) June 22, 2018
NE of Meridianville around 1:10 p.m. via Jonathan Beeson
The photo is looking north towards New Market from Moores Mill Rd & Countess Rd via Allyson Heller
This is in Ardmore Tennessee at the moment. A little flood will not stop people on a Friday. @spann @simpsonwhnt #ValleyWx pic.twitter.com/DvKPRc9TeL
— Anthony Oliver (@aoko1975) June 22, 2018
Photo via Michelle Whetstone Looking North from Blake Bottom
Christina Spear took this photo at Meridianville, AL off 231/431 on Inspirational Drive looking towards TN state line.
@spann @simpsonwhnt @whnt north of Huntsville earlier today #alwx pic.twitter.com/4otnNgXW0X
— Jason Holcomb (@laydupp_stankin) June 22, 2018
#Valleywx @spann looking north west from hsv. pic.twitter.com/KKc4dM2eMH
— Leslie (@LeslieD22) June 22, 2018
Skies opened up in Madison. #Alwx #valleywx pic.twitter.com/Y0TJPY1iFR
— Rob Peck (@codelemur) June 22, 2018
Photo via Brandon Ray on I-565 westbound
@whnt Rainbow over University Dr pic.twitter.com/RzSmSNzkIy
— Richard Rodgers (@haloatlantis) June 22, 2018
Double rainbow over N. Memorial Parkway (shot from Big Ed’s Pizza!). #valleywx #bamawx pic.twitter.com/uQFuNB2e3e
— Kristin Clark (@_justmynature) June 22, 2018
@simpsonwhnt @valleywx #nofilter #Huntsville pic.twitter.com/Y1Q0fGkVoo
— Steven Freeland (@stevedaboss84) June 22, 2018
Photo credit: Timothy Callaham
Kyle Street tree fall
Photo Credit: Charles Palmour
Photo Credit: Carolyn Congo
Photo Credit: James Hall
Photo Credit: Petrina Hall
Photo via Chris Malcom
Rainbow photo via Heather Lawrence in Huntsville
Photo via Jay Cutler
Double rainbow across from Campus 805 via Tammy Simons
Storm damage in Higdon AL from Josh and Courteney Haggard
Redstone Arsenal at 6:00 p.m. via Jeff Symmes
Cracker Barrel in Cullman via Ashley Griffin
Cullman at 7:10 p.m. Darlene Thomas Double Springs.
“Just after the thunderstorm came through Scottsboro, the sun came out and this beautiful rainbow appeared only for a brief moment before the sky darkened again. ” ~ Jessica Gass
@ChristinaWHNTwx bright & beautiful sunset after the storms. pic.twitter.com/3KFGajjoW2
— Leia Johnson (@thatgirl_leia) June 23, 2018
Funnel cloud near Higdon Alabama @waff48 @whnt @newschannelnine @WRCB pic.twitter.com/i8h7DrBkRP
— Lloyd B Ellison (@LloydBEllison) June 23, 2018
Crazy #storm near #DecaturAL between 5:30-5:45PM. High winds, light hail, torrential rain. (Photo: Susanne Simpson) #Alabama #AL #Weather #wx #ALwx @rzweather @spann @ChrisDunnWX @NWSHuntsville #AL @simpsonwhnt @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/jBWGo9uYpt
— ((ProperGanderNews)) (@BamaStephen) June 23, 2018
Section, AL via T Allison
Hollypond on Hwy 278 via James Haynes
Taken from Meridianville Moore’s Mill/Lynn Fanning area via David Pearce
Current picture of wall cloud 2 miles NEvof Holly Pond. Broad rotation but did not look on ground. @simpsonwhnt @spann @NWSHuntsville pic.twitter.com/1zH7S2tso9
— Bob Kusz (@BobKusz) June 23, 2018
Smith Lake Sunset
‘The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.’@spann @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/foA6TQUeEb
— David Warren (@dave_warren80) June 23, 2018
Just now looking East Co. 1755 via Chris Perkins
@BradTravisWAFF @weatherchannel @WeatherNation @spann @simpsonwhnt Beautiful sunset in Florence,Alabama. pic.twitter.com/HzBxwJL0D4
— Rayfalt (@rayfalt1) June 23, 2018
@GabrielleWHNT Power outages in the New Hope area
— juniorjay (@JamesWi41284201) June 23, 2018
Looking much better. Got to catch the tail end of the sunset at Cedar Creek in Belgreen, AL @ChristinaWHNTwx @JordanWZDX @stephenWAAY31 @BradTravisWAFF @spann @StephWVTM13 pic.twitter.com/czhFQTDh7L
— Tyler Elkins (@weatherhobbyist) June 23, 2018
NWS Huntsville: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County until 9:00 p.m.
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office: Storm Damage County Road 1114 and County Road 1107. Please avoid area. Trees and power lines down.
Scottsboro via Lisa Brown
Screenshot of a likely tornado I was filming in Jones Chapel just off of 1114 at 7:00. I was watching debri fly as it moved eastward @spann @simpsonwhnt @StormHour @ReedTimmerAccu @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/TlOGXyY1lg
— Tyler Smith (@TylerSmithWX) June 23, 2018
“Single wide trailer on top of chicken houses in Jones Chapel AL this afternoon” via Candi Still
Jones Chapel in Cullman County via Candi Still
Sunset in East Limestone via Vickie Williams
@simpsonwhnt storm just north of Holly Pond pic.twitter.com/bvBhuj2hBL
— Tim (@terrytim6) June 23, 2018
@simpsonwhnt looking toward Blount County from Holly Pond earlier pic.twitter.com/jEahPQ5wm2
— Aaron (@HulseyAaron) June 23, 2018
Bridges Road in Limestone County via Linda Browning
Looking south on 231 around 8:20 p.m. in Arab via Nicki Penn
Sunset in Hatton via Savannah Davis
Jennifer Anderson sent us this photo from the Cullman/Vinemont area.
Taken from North Brooklyn facing South toward Holly Pond.