Decatur doctor accused of sexual assault responds to lawsuit

DECATUR, Ala. - A Decatur doctor accused of sexually assaulting several of his patients is disputing all claims of wrongdoing. Dr. Michael Dick of Alabama Medicine and Rheumatology Clinic responded to a lawsuit filed on behalf of six women who claim to be his former patients. The doctor also filed a protective order asking a judge to stop the victims from sharing their stories with the media.

A Birmingham-based attorney responded on behalf of Dr. Dick saying there is "no basis to contend he preys on female patients as alleged in the complaint." The lawsuit filed against Dr. Dick says female members of the nursing staff were present with him. He says no misconduct took place, as alleged in the lawsuit. The response also says employees who work at the medical practice deny any misconduct.

WHNT News 19 has interviewed some of the victims. The doctor is asking a judge to put a stop to victims sharing their stories. Dr. Dick calls the stories "one-sided and inflammatory." However, WHNT has made numerous requests for comment from legal counsel of Michael Dick. In response to the lawsuit, his attorney says the doctor or attorney could not comment due to HIPAA and privacy laws.

The doctor is asking a judge to consider an applicable two-year statute of limitations as a defense to the lawsuit. He is also requesting a jury trial.