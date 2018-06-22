Congressman Mo Brooks pushes to bring Space Force to Redstone Arsenal

During a joint hearing Friday morning, Congressman Mo Brooks urged officials to bring President Trump’s newly formed Space Force to the Tennessee Valley.

Brooks spoke before the Space Subcommittee of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee and the Strategic Forces Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee.

“Forgive me for diverging from the primary focus of this hearing, but it occurs to me that each of you has significant persuasive influence on where the new space command will be headquartered, so I am going to touch on that for a moment.

In that vein, I hope you will help make Redstone Arsenal a finalist in the space command headquarters debate. Redstone Arsenal has a lot to offer. We have related to space command— either related a lot or related a little— the following space command activities: United States Army Aviation and Missile Command; Aviation and Missile Research Developmental and Engineering Center; PEO Missiles and Space; United States Army Space and Missile Command; Army Forces Strategic Command; United State Missile Defense Agency; Defense Intelligence Agency’s Missile and Space Intelligence Center; NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which is the home and birthplace of America’s space program; a wealth of intellectual talent; engineers, we have the highest concentration of engineers in the United States of America; physicists; mathematicians; scientists.

In conclusion, I hope you will concur that Redstone Arsenal and space command seem like an excellent fit.”

Brooks is vice-chair of the Space Subcommittee of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee and a member of the House Armed Services Committee.