BLOG: Multiple wrecks on I-65 in Cullman County cause traffic delays, I-65 NB lanes now reopened

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities say I-65 northbound at the Gov. Guy Hunt Rest Stop in Cullman County has been reopened after being closed for several hours while crews worked to clear multiple wrecks.

Alabama State Trooper Chuck Daniel confirmed that somehow the bed of a commercial recycling truck raised as it was going under the overpass near the rest area. The bed from the truck was broken in the crash and was stuck at an angle. No injuries were reported with this wreck.

Crews removed metal debris that spilled in the crash and lifted the bed off the bridge as part of the cleanup. The Alabama Department of Transportation has performed initial examinations, but a more in-depth inspection will be necessary to ensure the integrity of the structure and determine what repairs may be necessary.

"There's some damage to the guardrail on the bridge as well as to a lightpole and some delamination in the deck, but overall the bridge appears to be structurally sound," said Seth Burkett with ALDOT.

Troopers said that the bridge moved around 2 inches, But Alabama Department of Transportation officials believe it is not compromised. "After they got the truck out of there they were able to do a more careful analysis of the bridge," Burkett explained.

They'll place a temporary barrier where the side crumbled. "That will be there to protect motorists until we are able to make a more permanent repair there," said Burkett.

The access road and overpass have been closed for paving. While it will remain closed into Friday, it could reopen soon. "We will look at that plan and see whether that's the right thing to do or not, but for now the plan is to reopen it for the weekend,' said Burkett."

A separate 6 vehicle wreck occurred at mile marker 305 also caused a significant back up in traffic. Troopers said that 2 commercial vehicles and 4 passenger vehicles were involved. One minor injury was reported with this wreck.