U.S. Sen. Doug Jones wants government to release details on poor conditions at VA-run nursing homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Doug Jones said Thursday he wants the Department of Veterans Affairs to release its findings on conditions at the 133 VA run-nursing homes across the U.S., including two in Alabama.

Jones has introduced a measure which is aimed at forcing the VA to release what it knows about poor and troubling conditions at VA-run nursing homes.

"Just as troubling was that the VA was withholding detailed data from the public about the quality of the 133 nursing homes nationwide. This report is part of a long line of complaints against the VA that has continued to this day," Jones said.

A Boston Globe/USA Today investigation found VA-run facilities - compared to private facilities - have more patients on anti-psychotic medication, more complaining of pain, bed sores and worse. VA nursing homes in Tuscaloosa and Tuskegee also drew criticism.

"Very poor ratings in VA nursing home facilities in Tuscaloosa and Tuskegee and many more across the country. And that's just not acceptable," he said.

The VA said they've been far more transparent under President Trump than President Obama and many facilities are showing improvement. Jones said releasing the data would back up that argument.

"The failure to fix this crisis has hurt veterans in Alabama and across the country, so today I'm here to tell you I want to help change that and I think this is a good first step."

The VA released data last week that showed some improvement at the Tuskegee facilty, but low ratings for Tuscaloosa.