× The Cleveland Cavaliers select Alabama guard Collin Sexton 8th Overall in the 2018 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY (AL.com) – The legacy Collin Sexton left behind at Alabama has yet to be determined.

So much of his basketball story is still to be written, after all.

The latest chapter was penned Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the 6-foot-2 guard was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Sexton joins a team that advanced to the NBA finals for the fourth straight season but could soon wave bid adieu to superstar LeBron James, who is set to become a free agent.

Sexton became the first Crimson Tide player selected since the Golden State Warriors chose forward-center Richard Hendrix in the second round back in 2008.

To continue reading click here.