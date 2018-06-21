× Second capital murder charged filed for men accused of killing 13-year-old girl

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has filed additional capital murder charges against two men accused of killing 13-year-old Mariah Lopez.

Lopez’s body was found June 7 in Owens Cross Roads. Both she and her grandmother Oralia Mendoza were reported missing earlier in the month.

Yoni Martinez Aguilar, 26, and Israel Gonzalez Palomino, 34, were both charged with capital murder of a person under the age of 14 in connection to that investigation.

Authorities began a second murder investigation after another body was discovered 2 miles away in Moon Cemetary on Cave Springs Road.

At this time, authorities say a positive ID has not been made by forensics on the second set of remains, but they expect that identification to come soon.

Investigators were able to obtain warrants for the second charges based on information gathered during interviews and clothing that was with the second set of remains.

There has been no word or confirmation on whether the grandmother has been found.

Both Aguilar and Palomino have been charged with capital murder of two or more victims and remain in the Madison County Jail without bond.