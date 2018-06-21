Police: Truck shows suspicious activity, prompts search for vehicle

ARAB, Ala. — An Arab Police Department Facebook post says a truck was reported Thursday morning on Mobb’s School Road of suspicious activity.

The video, in the post, shows the driver slowly pull into a driveway and turns around. The vehicle has been in the area since Wednesday, June 20.

Police describe the vehicle as a late 80’s or early 90’s model Nissan. Witnesses tell police the truck is gray/silver, contrary to the dark color in the video.

If you know any information that could help police, please call dispatch at 256-586-8124.

