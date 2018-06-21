× Nuclear power firm moves into Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A company that builds nuclear reactors has big plans in Huntsville. This week, city leaders welcomed BWX Technologies to the Tennessee Valley. Company leaders have begun moving into their new space on Research Park.

BWXT leaders say they’re one of the only companies in the U.S. certified to handle weapons-grade uranium.

The company currently has contracts with NASA and the U.S. Navy to build thermal propulsion reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers, as well as space-exploration projects like the future manned mission to Mars.

“Whether it’s on the south pole of the moon, the surface of Mars or beyond that, you really need nuclear propulsion systems to move astronauts and cargo around efficiently, particularly in the cosmic radiation environment of space,” BWXT CEO Rex Geveden said.

Right now, Geveden says they’re looking for more space in Huntsville where they can start building reactors while they move more employees to town.

He says they could hire over 100 more workers in the next four years.