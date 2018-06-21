Get muddy for a good cause with County for a Cure’s 2nd annual Mud Volleyball Tournament

ATHENS, Ala. – It’s time to sign up to get muddy for a good cause! Registration is now open for the County for a Cure Relay for Life Team’s Mud Volleyball Tournament. The Tournament will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31 in Athens. All proceeds from this tournament will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Teams can register online by clicking here or at the Limestone County Commission Office, which is located at 310 W. Washington Street in Athens. The registration forms can be found by clicking here. Registration for the tournament will end July 10, 2018. Those teams that are registered by June 29, 2018, will receive a free t-shirt. All teams must have a minimum of eight players with two females on the playing court during play. The cost to play is $20.00 a player.

“We are honored to continue the tournament that was originally formed by CASA almost three decades ago and look forward to playing in the mud with everyone,” said team captain Michelle Williamson. “The continued community support that our team has received to assist us in organizing this tournament has been amazing.”