Advocates hold vigil in Huntsville for families at Mexican border

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Over 100 people who are concerned about the current immigration policy gathered in Big Spring Park on Thursday night.

Leaders from the group Indivisible invited people out to the rally. Group leaders say they support letting people cross the border without separating families.

"If I were to put myself in their shoes when my boys were little, I would've done whatever it took to make my family safe as well," Indivisible leader Monica Evans said. "Hopefully, the administration will find a humane way to deal with the immigration problem."

Group leaders encouraged people to call their representatives and ask them to support legislation that won't separate parents and kids at the border.