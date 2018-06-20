Police confirm suspect in Lee Drive shooting that injured 4 is now in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville Police have Marcus Antonio Prentice in custody in connection with a shooting that injured four people earlier this week.

The shooting happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. on Lee Drive.

Police issued four felony assault warrants for Prentice.

A first responder tells us two men and two women were hit. Paramedics took three of them to Huntsville Hospital; one of which had serious injuries. Police say the fourth person refused treatment.

Authorities say that an altercation took place between the person believed to be the shooter and his girlfriend. Police believe he returned after the altercation and fired multiple rounds striking several victims at the residence.