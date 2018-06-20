× Redstone Federal Credit Union wins Credit Union of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Redstone Federal Credit Union is recognized as Credit Union of the Year Wednesday by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions.

President and CEO Joe Newberry, of Redstone Federal Credit Union, explains why they won the national award.

“Each day we strive to be a model credit union by enthusiastically serving our members and offering the products and services that meet their needs,” said Newberry, in a news release.

In order to receive Credit Union of the Year, they must show improvement in key areas. Those areas include give-back efforts, serving underbanked or low-to-modest income members, providing financial education to youth and devising and implementing a cultural transformation process to better serve its members.

RFCU also received two Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards. They include the Best Achievement of Operational Excellence in Banking Capital Markets & Insurance and the Platinum Award for Best Achievement in Organizational Operational Excellence.