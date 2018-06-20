× Police: Lexis Nexis comes to Decatur, provides up-to-date crime reports throughout city

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police says the city’s law enforcement will offer a ‘real-time, electronic community crime map’ for the public Wednesday. Decatur is the third city in the state to offer Lexis Nexis.

Police claim the online-device is a tool which helps patrol mobilization and community policing. This plan was under development for over a year-and-a-half.

Chief of Police Nate Allen believes the device will help improve tactical performance and track repetitive problems.

“In order to truly transform our approach to fighting crime, we have to become very familiar with the specifics of the incidents being reported in our city. Crime mapping is a tool that we can all use – from both a police and residential perspective,” Allen said, in a news release. “By using this program, it will help us identify crime patterns early on.”

The new crime report software is accessible two different ways: through their mapping website and the police department’s webpage.

The software provides an online map, email reports and tips for the public, according to their website.