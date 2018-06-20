Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for planning terror attack in Huntsville, pledging support for ISIS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A federal judge sentenced Aziz Sayyed to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of supervision for plotting a terror attack in Huntsville. He also cannot travel outside of the United States. Sayyed pleaded guilty to federal charges in March.

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 15 years and lifetime monitoring after the guilty plea.

Sayyed was arrested in June 2017 after telling an undercover agent that he was interested in serving ISIS. Prosecutors and Sayyed's own attorney both say he had already obtained chemicals that could be used in a TATP explosive device, like the one used in the terror attack in Manchester that killed 23 people, including the bomber.

Investigators say Sayyed went to three different Walmart stores on three different days and used cash to obtain the explosive materials. He talked about placing an explosive device in a non-civilian target, like a police station or military site.

Sayyed's attorney told WHNT News 19 that Sayyed was radicalized after watching ISIS propaganda and recruiting videos. A friend tipped authorities to Sayyed's radicalization, which led to a long investigation and, ultimately, Sayyed's arrest.