Limestone County sheriff deputies use tracking technology to find missing Alzheimer’s patient

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies used tracking technology to find a man who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. He had walked nearly a mile from his home.

Emergency crews found him lying in a ditch with minor injuries.

The wife of the 77-year-old man reported him missing early Tuesday morning. She said she woke up in their home on Mooresville Road, and he was gone.

The missing man, who deputies didn’t identify to the media, was a participant in the Project Lifesaver program. This program, which is free of charge, provides tracking bracelets to Limestone County residents who have Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia, or other similar conditions.

Deputies say they deployed the tracking devices, which let them about 3/4 of a mile away. They say the man was in a deep ditch, about 100 feet from the roadway.

“I’m very pleased with the job our deputies did,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely. “This could have been a lot worse, but thankfully it ended with the victim safely reunited with his family. I’m also glad the victim was a participant in our Project Lifesaver program. Without it, the search could have taken hours. It’s very important that people know this program is available, especially if they have loved ones with conditions that cause them to wander off.”

The victim was conscious and responsive; deputies say he only had minor facial injuries. Paramedics took him to Athens-Limestone Hospital to be checked out.