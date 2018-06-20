× Forty percent of food is thrown away – Learn how to cut down on food waste

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Almost half of the food in the United States is thrown away while 1 in 8 people struggle with hunger, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Growing up, you may have heard “your eyes are bigger than your head,” referring to the amount of food we put on our plate as children. Many take that same thought process into their grocery stores each and every day.

For every person that has more than enough food on their plates, there are several others who wish they had half that much food in their refrigerators. Much of that food is going to waste, but there is something you can do about it.

“America has more than enough food to feed everyone. But our abundance is accompanied by tremendous waste,” says Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry.

“Our Zero Hunger Zero Waste plan is our commitment to do something about that. We are working to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste in our company by 2025. Engaging our communities around this issue is also part of the plan,” says Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division.

As part of its Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, Kroger’s head of sustainability, Lisa Zwack provided 10 ways to cut down on food waste in the home.

1. Plan ahead. Make a meal plan for the week and use it to create your shopping list. That way you'll buy what you need and help head off waste before it happens. 2. Take stock. Shop in your refrigerator and pantry first. Know what you already have before purchasing more – a strategy that will save you money AND reduce waste.

Repurposing, Recycling Food is the Latest Trend to Reduce Waste 3. Be realistic. For staples like condiments, juices and snacks, include realistic quantities on your list, so you don’t overstock and run the risk of them going bad before eaten. 4. Mind the dates. Be sure to eat foods with the earliest expiration date first. 5. Get creative. Vegetables and fruits that are beginning to wilt may still work perfectly for soups, stocks, smoothies and casserole dishes. 6. Store Properly. This means keeping bananas, apples, and tomatoes separate, washing berries and grapes just before you eat them to prevent mold, and keeping fruit and vegetables in different refrigerator drawers. 7. Freeze freely. Make your freezer your ally. Consider bagging and freezing extra fruits and veggies, especially during peak seasons. Bread and baked goods freeze well and can be portioned directly out of the freezer to minimize waste. Preserving and canning is another way to stretch your food dollars and reduce waste. 8. Cook, then freeze. Prepare and cook your fresh items before freezing, then thaw them as needed for quick meal prep throughout the month. 9. Think serving-size. Cut up fruit and vegetables into individual portions to make them more convenient to eat and less likely to go to waste. 10. Compost. You can compost everything from uncooked vegetable scraps to fruit peelings, teabags, coffee grounds, eggshells and even small amounts of paper and soft cardboard, and use it to feed your garden.

You now have ten easy ways to start on your food waste reduction journey, but the hardest part is sticking to a plan. Share these tips and a new plan with your household to keep each other accountable.

Happy reducing!

