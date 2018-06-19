Zagster is relaunching as Pace Bike Share

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Zagster was the first bike sharing service to launch in Downtown Huntsville in the spring of 2017, and just over one year later, Huntsville’s bike share game is being upgraded!

Pace is a branch of Zagster, but offers more bikes to the city as well as an upgraded sharing system.

Instead of picking up and leaving your bike at a designated bike rack you can pick up and leave your Pace bikes at any designated Pace rack PLUS any public bike rack.

Pace is also bringing more than double the number of bikes-- from 42 Zagster bikes to nearly 100 Pace bikes.

There will be three new stations added to the existing eight stations: the Roundhouse in downtown Huntsville, the Lumberyard, and one in the Old Towne neighborhood in Five Points.

“We’re going to be one of the first Pace cities in America," said Chad Emerson with Downtown Huntsville Inc.

Pace is expected to complete its launch in Huntsville in early July.