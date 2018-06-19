Veterans in Marshall County looking to build a veterans park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- A group of veterans in Marshall County is looking to the community for help to build a veterans park.

A group of veterans from one end of the county to the other is looking to establish a veterans park, and Guntersville is in the sights. "Because it's the center, more or less, and the county seat of Marshall County," explained VFW Post 5173 member Johnny Brown. "This would be a good thing for the veterans around Marshall County, where they could have a place to gather up. They could have socials at the park, we could have our veterans programs at the park."

They're working to get all of the veterans organizations in the county involved. "We want to get them involved, we want to get all of the cities involved; Albertville, Boaz, Arab, Guntersville," said VFW Post 6837 member Ed Teal.

They need the help of the community. "If we could get a few donors to help us out to get this park established, it would go a long way to showing our support for veterans," said VFW Post 6226 member Scott Gedling.

There are several memorials across the county, but what this group of veterans is trying to do is create a veterans park in a centralized location in Guntersville, so everyone in the county have a quiet place to sit, reflect, and remember.

"We'll do everything we can to help them secure a place. We don't have a location yet. We're in the very, very early stages of planning, but we will find the right place for them because they deserve something," Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said.

If you'd like to help you can contact VFW posts in Marshall County.