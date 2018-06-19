× Madison County EMA makes changes to outdoor siren testing schedule

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Emergency Management Agency plans to make a permanent change to the testing schedule for the Outdoor Warning Siren System.

The sirens will be tested on the first Wednesday of the month as usual, however, should the test be cancelled due to inclement weather, the test will be scheduled for the following (second) Wednesday at noon. In the past, if EMA officials chose to cancel the test, it wouldn’t happen again until the following month.

Should the second Wednesday also have inclement weather, the test of the siren system will be conducted on the first Wednesday of the following month as normal.

Please note, this policy in no way makes changes to siren tests conducted in the Huntsville or Madison City Limits within Limestone County. Those sirens will still be tested on the second Monday morning of the month by Limestone County Emergency Management.