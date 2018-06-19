× CVS Pharmacy will now deliver your prescription

(CNN Money) — CVS Pharmacy is fixing one of the most annoying parts of getting a prescription filled: picking it up.

The chain announced Tuesday it will begin next-day home delivery from its 9,800 nationwide locations. Orders can be placed via its app or calling their local store with the delivery being handled by the United States Postal Service. There is a $4.99 delivery charge.

CVS Pharmacy said in a statement it’s the first national retailer to offer prescription delivery. Besides prescriptions, CVS will also deliver cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, digestive health, vitamins, baby, personal and feminine care products.

The chain already offers same-day delivery in six US cities, including New York, Boston and Miami for $8.99.

The addition of nationwide delivery comes at a time when Amazon is exploring entering the health care sector and fending off startups, like Capsule, that offer a similar service.