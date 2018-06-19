Changes in the works for part of Guntersville’s City Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Changes are in the works for Guntersville's City Harbor. The Guntersville City Council approved a resolution for a development agreement for a portion of the property.

The popular stretch of property with dock access is right on the lake and in the heart of Guntersville. "This will be the first thing basically that you see, when you're coming across River Bridge you'll see this development, so we're really excited about that," said Mayor Leigh Dollar.

Monday night the Guntersville City Council approved a resolution for a development agreement.

In less formal terms, changes are coming to a part of City Harbor.

"The vision is it will be a boardwalk type development, not to say that's exactly what it will be," Dollar said, "There are no specific plans, we're in the works on those."

It could have retail, restaurants, and entertainment. A Guntersville native is looking to develop the city-owned property. That's something city leaders have been hoping for for years.

The portion of City Harbor that is set for change includes a pavilion and a stretch of property on the water. People can get to the property by car, boat, or walk from downtown. The area is in the Arts and Entertainment District. "This is the premier location, in my opinion, on the Tennessee River, so we're very excited to see what's going to happen here," Dollar said.

“It'll be a great economic engine for this area, for all of Guntersville. We’re very excited to have a development on the lake. I think everyone will be very proud of this project,” Dollar added.

The developer has 13 months to get the plans approved with the city and three years to build the project.