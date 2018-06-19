× Arab police find escaped prisoner hiding under hotel bed

ARAB, Ala. – Arab police officers say a man walked out of a courtroom while in custody, took off, and police eventually found him hiding under a hotel bed.

Officers arrested Zack Light on a warrant and took him in front of a judge. Before he was called up to see him, Light walked out and took off.

APD officers found him under a bed at a Quality Inn. Now, Light has been charged with escape.

Zack Light is Cody Light’s brother, who was recently the center of a multi-state, multi-agency manhunt that lasted two-weeks.

Police say Cody Light shot at an investigator near Arab and took off. Officers found him in Louisiana and Light was shot in the neck by authorities during his capture.

Cody Light was moved from the hospital to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $5,375,000 bond.