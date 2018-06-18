Tuscumbia warehouses packed full of tires to be torn down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A massive demolition project is underway in Tuscumbia. The largest part of the contract is getting rid of five warehouses packed full of old tires.

Jimmy Roden spends his retired years tinkering on most anything with a motor. He had rather do this in his backyard, then look at the dilapidated warehouse on Hook Street in the front.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvements, and a lot of disprovements,” Roden said.

Roden has lived across the street from the five warehouses for 41-years. When they were built in the 1800’s the warehouses were used for cotton storage. For the last several years, they have been used to store thousands of tires.

“It’s just a nuisance and a mosquito den,” stated Roden. “You can’t sit out at night over here, and those tires over there even in the buildings they have water in the tires.”

In an agreement with the City of Tuscumbia, the property owner has agreed to use grant money to tear the building down. Mayor Kerry Underwood said a separate contract with the owner will pay for removing and disposing of the tires, 250,000 of them.

“It is history. Of course, you hate to see history stuff go, but when its an eyesore like that it’s a blessing,” said Roden.

A blessing Roden hopes will allow him to sit outside again.

There are also seven houses slated to be removed with this round of grant money. City leaders say once the structures are taken down the owner will retain the property, but an eyesore will be gone from the neighborhood.

The tire removal contractor says it could take a few weeks to remove the tires. They are being taken to the Colbert County Landfill.

Work on the removal of the homes should begin this week.