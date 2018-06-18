× Rapper XXXTentacion reportedly shot to death in Florida

MIAMI – Rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Florida and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead on Monday, TMZ reports.

The 20-year-old was leaving a motorcycle dealership when a gunman fired shots at his vehicle, according to TMZ. Witnesses posted video on Twitter of a man lying motionless in the driver’s seat of black sports car.

A spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said they are still gathering information after a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, where RIVA Motorsports is located, roughly 43 miles outside of Miami.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Dispatch received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m., and the sheriff’s office confirmed that an adult male was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities are waiting for next of kin to identify the man before officials release the victim’s name.

XXXTentacion, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March with the release of “?”.

This is a developing story.