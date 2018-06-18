Madison library offers Adulting 101 courses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Most people consider 18-year-olds and up to be adults. But there's no handbook or guideline -- at least, none that are any good -- for how to be a grownup. That's why library leaders in Madison came up with a series of classes to teach young adults some life skills they may have missed.

Not many people can fold a t-shirt in three seconds. But Michelle Brightwell can. With a handful of pupils, Brightwell is showing them the finer points of the dreaded household chore.

"People who are just starting out life on their own," Madison Public Library assistant branch manager Amanda Campbell said.

"They don't talk about this in high school, I can tell you that right now," Caleb Blackmon said.

Aside from being a place to study or find a new fiction title, library leaders created a new series of free classes called Adult 101. This week, Brightwell's course covered stain removal, machine settings and what the heck those symbols on your tags mean.

"It's one thing for your parents to teach you things growing up, that's a wonderful thing to have. But to actually get out there and try to do it yourself, It's a whole other ballgame," Campbell said.

True, for most of life's questions, you can turn to Google, Siri or a YouTube how-to. But for those who'd like a more hands-on approach, that's why the library came up with some of these adult 101 courses.

"The library is a place where you can come and ask anything," Campbell said. "If there's something you're looking for, we can help you find it. If there's a project you want to get done, we can help you get there."

Library leaders hope to cover more ground over the rest of the summer, including personal finance and power tools.

The next Adult 101 class will happen on Tuesday, June 26th at 2:00 p.m.

It's called Fake News 101, and it'll talk about how to be a critical news consumer and how to spot fact from fiction on the internet. You can find more information here.