Lawsuit: Toyota-Mazda plant could make rare fish extinct

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala - A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. raises concerns over the environmental impact of the Toyota-Mazda plant.

While many happily anticipate what the plant will bring in, the Center for Biological Diversity is more concerned with what it may push out of the area.

According to the Center, the spring pygmy sunfish's habitat is in imminent danger. It prompted the Center to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on claims it failed to protect the habitat for spring pygmy sunfish under the Endangered Species Act.

The Fish and Wildlife Service protected the fish as a threatened species in 2013.

Elise Bennett, an attorney with the center said, "Habitat destruction pushed this little fish to the brink of extinction, and it'll be the final nail in the coffin if the service doesn't protect what little habitat remains. Allowing urban sprawl and manufacturing plants to degrade the spring pygmy sunfish's unprotected pools and wetlands puts the entire species at risk."

The small, rare sunfish are found near the Beaverdam Spring and Creek watershed in east Limestone County near the site of the plant.

According to our news partners at Al.com, the sunfish was considered extinct twice since its discovery.

Huntsville officials say all parties have done their part to protect the species. Monday they released the following statement: