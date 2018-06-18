× Huntsville Animal Services offering FREE pet adoptions on Summer Solstice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time! June 21 is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year with the most daylight and to celebrate, Huntsville Animal Services is offering FREE pet adoptions for dogs and cats that have been in the shelter more than 30 days.

The offer will last between Monday, June 18 and Saturday, June 30.

Don’t miss out on this Summer Solstice adoption special and an opportunity to save a shelter pet!

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3783, visit their website at HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook.