Tangled String Studios talks new Big Spring Park music festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- WHNT's Christine Mitchell sits and talks with two men from Tangled String Studios about a new event coming June 23.

Their first ever Tangled String Music Festival happens later this month at Big Spring East in downtown Huntsville.

Todd Haller and Danny Davis of Tangled String Studios are excited about bringing Tangle String Music Festival to the downtown area.

The duo says to bring your chairs, kick back under the trees and enjoy Tennessee fiddles, Mississippi trance blues, Southern rock from Athens GA, roots rock out of East Nashville & classic country from Lower Broadway. There will be food trucks and a beer tent and wine, too.

Tickets are $23 in advance. Everyone`s invited for a full evening of some of the best up-and-coming musicians from around the Southeast.

Gates are at 3:00pm.

Music starts at 4:00pm

To check out the lineup or for more information, click on the following: Tangled String Music Festival.

Tangled String Studios is located in Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment.