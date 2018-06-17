× Law enforcement officials arrest a man considered armed and dangerous in Albertville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Guntersville Police officers say a man considered armed and dangerous, with a reward offered for his arrest, is in custody.

Guntersville Police officers have been looking for Wesley Staten after he ran from law enforcement last week. The department offered a $1,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. Staten had outstanding warrants, and when an officer saw him last week in the Lakeview community in Guntersville, he took off. The department considered him armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officials got information from people in the community that Staten was at a hotel in Albertville. They confirmed with the hotel, and when they got there, officers and agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force saw him looking out the window of a room.

Officers say they told Staten of their presence, but he initially he wouldn’t open the door. They say there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the room and they heard Staten run to the back and say they could hear him flush the toilet.

Officials say Staten came back to the door, opened it, and told officers and agents he gave up. Agents say they saw marijuana floating in the toilet, on the counter, and on the floor. They say they also saw multiple bags of the drug in plain sight, along with scales and baggies for packaging and resale.

Staten is facing charges with multiple agencies. Deputies booked him into the Marshall County Jail.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force, Guntersville Police Department, and Albertville Police Department helped in his arrest.