× Today in Entertainment History

On June 16, 1960, the movie “Psycho” opened in Hollywood.

In 1965, the Herman’s Hermits single “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” went gold.

In 1967, the Monterey International Pop Festival opened in California. More than two dozen acts, including Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin and Otis Redding, were on the bill.

In 1970, sponsors for Woodstock announced they lost more than $1.2 million on the concert.

In 1975, John Lennon sued the U.S. government. He charged that officials tried to deny his immigration through selective prosecution.

In 1978, the movie version of “Grease” opened in North American theaters. The movie starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

In 1980, Bob Nolan, a founding member of the Sons of the Pioneers, died at the age of 72.

In 1982, guitarist James Honeyman-Scott of The Pretenders died of a drug overdose. A day earlier, the band’s bassist, Pete Farndon, had quit the band.

In 1989, a women’s fragrance called “Smoke” entered the perfume market. Its creator was Smokey Robinson.

In 1992, rapper Sister Souljah called Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton a “draft-dodging,” ”pot-smoking” womanizer. He had criticized her for suggesting that blacks kill whites because there’s too much black-on-black violence. She claimed she was misunderstood.

In 1994, Hole bassist Kristen Pfaff died of a heroin overdose.

In 1995, Pearl Jam began a tour without using Ticketmaster. The band accused Ticketmaster of monopolizing the concert ticket industry and decided to use a mail-order ticket service instead.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” ”Doc Martin”) is 84. Actor Bill Cobbs is 84. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 80. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 77. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 76. Actress Joan Van Ark is 75. Singer James Smith of The Stylistics is 68. Singer Gino Vannelli is 66. Actress Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” ”Norm”) is 63. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 56. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 54. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 51. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 50. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 49. Actor Clifton Collins Junior (“Westworld”) is 48. Actor John Cho (2009’s “Star Trek,” ”Harold and Kumar” movies) is 46. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 45. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 43. Actress China (CHEE’-nah) Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 41. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 40. Actress Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 38. Actress Missy Peregrym (PEH’-rih-grihm) is 36. Actress Olivia Hack is 35. “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 31. Bassist Ian Keaggy (KAY’-gee) of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 31.