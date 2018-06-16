Heart of the Valley YMCA offers Fit to Fight, Wellness Retreat to cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Madison County YMCA organization offers five programs for the community, according to their website. Two initiatives provides individual who had, or has, a certain chronic illness - cancer.

Mary Anne Swanstrom says the Heart of the Family YMCA will offer Fit to Fight for free at the Hogan Family YMCA, in Madison. The 12-week long program offers the following classes and benefits, according to Y's website:

3-month YMCA membership (free)

Fitness assessment with a certified wellness coach

ActivTrax access and prescribed program

Two personal training sessions

Weekly Walk and Tone classes

Fit to Fight T-shirt and water bottle

A healthier lifestyle and a plan in place to keep your own health and wellness a priority in your life

In addition, the Wellness Retreat will be held at the YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee on August 17-19 for kids. Swanstrom says the retreat will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

If you have any questions, please contact Terri Keller, the Health Initiatives Coordinator, at terri.keller@ymcahuntsville.org or 256.428.9622 ext. 3011.